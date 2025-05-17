Somehow, The Colorado Rockies Historically Bad Season Has Already Gotten Worse

The 2025 Colorado Rockies have done it again. They've reached another new low in their march toward history.

The Rockies got their starting shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar, back from the injured list on Friday night. They had their 2018 first round pick, Ryan Rolison pitch one and a third scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. And they lost again.

Their record through 44 games? An astonishing 7-37. A .159 winning percentage. On pace for 25 wins and 137 losses. Last year's Chicago White Sox team that became a national laughingstock? They went 41-121. They were an elite team compared to this year's Rockies.

They've been on pace to break some undesirable historic records already. But this week pushed them to a whole new low.

Colorado Rockies Have Set New MLB Record

In the history of Major League Baseball, which has existed for nearly 150 years, there has never been a team with a worse record through the first 44 games of a season than the 2025 Colorado Rockies. Literally, the worst team in the history of the sport through the first 44 games.

The previous record holders, the 904 Washington Senators, took 45 games to lose their 35th game of the season. The Rockies have lost 37 games through 44. We're witnessing history.

How much worse could it get? Nobody knows!

For example, Colorado needs to go 35-83 to get past the White Sox. That's a .296 winning percentage, which is sitll atrocious. It's also nearly double their current winning percentage. That's how bad things have gotten.

Will the Rockies get to 30 wins this season? Could they finish the year 10-151? It's technically still possible. Will fans continue buying tickets, thanks to the amenities at Coors Field, or will it finally be a bridge too far? It's starting to feel like a hopeless situation. At least the organization is apparently convinced they're doing nothing wrong.