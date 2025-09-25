Robert MacIntyre Says Trump 'Just Another Spectator' At Ryder Cup, And That's Totally Fine

President Donald Trump's scheduled appearance at the Ryder Cup will make for a unique scene at Bethpage Black on Friday. It will be a memorable moment for the 12 players representing the United States and certainly for the tens of thousands of American golf fans who will be in attendance, regardless of their political beliefs, seeing the President in person at what could very well be the biggest golf event in history.

For the 12 players representing Europe, most of whom have residences in the United States, the President's drop-in at Bethpage isn't exactly getting the juices flowing more than they already are.

Not only is that fine, it's totally understandable, and while Robert MacIntyre's comments about Trump's arrival were blunt, they showed the stark contrast of how visiting Europeans feel about the situation.

"I just play golf. I don't -- politics and stuff is out of my -- I mean, I'm not bright enough, for one, to be worrying about politics. I'm worrying more about what goes on this week on the golf course," MacIntyre said when asked how he felt about the President's planned visit for Friday.

Asked if he saw Trump's visit potentially turning into a distraction for Team Europe, MacIntyre offered up a four-word response: "It's just another spectator."

While some may label MacIntyre's quick response as disrespectful, those accusations would be far from fair.

MacIntyre is from Oban, Scotland, a town with a population of less than 10,000 people.

Sure, MacIntyre has been a full-time PGA Tour player in the States now for two seasons, but that doesn't mean he has to put on some facade about being excited to have the President watch a few shots at the Ryder Cup.

Do you think Sam Burns, from Shreveport, Louisiana, would have given a damn if Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy? I think not.

I don't think Trump's appearance at the Ryder Cup will have anything even resembling an impact on the actual outcome of the event. However, if you want to play that game, Trump's arrival will only add a bit more pressure to the American players on the course on Friday, while giving Team Europe added motivation to not only beat the Americans on U.S. soil, but make their presence be felt while Trump is on site.