Robert Kennedy Jr. Calls Novak Djokovic 'First In Courage' After Friendly Tennis Match

Robert Kennedy Jr. and Novak Djokovic have a lot in common.

I know, you might be thinking that’s a stretch. After all, one guy is a tennis legend, having won a record 24 men’s single Grand Slam titles, and the other is a lifelong health-minded individual who is now the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

While that’s the opposite end of the career spectrum, Djokovic has been known to dabble in health advocacy in recent years.

Remember, in 2022, Djokovic became the first elite athlete to strongly push back against the COVID vaccine tyranny. He was so dedicated to standing up to this insane agenda that he was willing to be detained in Australia and sacrifice a chance at winning the Australian Open.

"I was never against vaccinations," Djokovic told the BBC shortly after all this unfolded. "But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

After a long battle against these tyrants, Djokovic - who had 20 majors at the time - would win the 2022 French Open and Wimbledon, and the 2023 Australian Open and U.S. Open. Needless to say, he got the last laugh against those in power who tried to make an example of him and ruin his career.

That’s what made Kennedy want to meet the Serbian tennis star, so he did.

On Sunday, Kennedy traveled to Florida to meet Djokovic, who is gearing up for the Miami Open (a preparation tournament for the French Open). He posted a picture of himself with the tennis legend, giving Djokovic high praise for his courage.

Anybody that stands up to medical tyranny will automatically gain Kennedy’s respect. And if you’re Djokovic, a chance to prove how much better you are than him at tennis.