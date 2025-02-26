Rob Ray Broadcasts From Nosebleeds After Getting Hit By Puck

Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray was about as tough as they come during his playing days, but not even he wants to deal with pucks flying into his booth while he broadcasts from between the benches like one did over the weekend.

So, on Tuesday night, Ray wasn't taking any chances…

If you missed it, Ray took a deflected puck straight to the face on Saturday night when the Sabres hosted the Rangers, and he dropped a fleeting expletive for the ages as well.

This is a perfect reminder that the folks who call games from between the benches — your Ray Ferraros; your Brian Bouchers — are some of the ballsiest broadcasters in sports.

I think we all know flying pucks are an occupational hazard, but remember, there are sticks flying around and sometimes even skates too. It's madness, and they don't get enough credit for their work.

But, after what happened over the weekend, you can understand why Ray would want a night to relax, and relax he did. waaaaaaay up in the cheap seats.

I think Ray may have hit on something. I mean, sure, there's nothing like being down there at ice level, but you know what you don't get to do when you call a game from ice level? Sample concession stand fare during the game.

They may never get Rob back between the benches ever again. All I'm saying is that if someone was hand-delivering me arena dogs while I was calling a game, I don't think I'd ever want to change things up.

I'd just be like, "Nope, this is how we do business now. I sit up here and pound arena dogs."

I'm not going to lie, I like how casual it is. Here's Ray breaking down a goal with a mouthful of glizzy.

Don't be surprised if we see more between-the-benches analysts say, "We can do that?" and embrace the Rob Ray School of Broadcasting.