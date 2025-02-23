Sabres' Broadcaster Takes Puck To Face, Reacts By Dropping F-Bomb On Air

The Buffalo Sabres embarrassed the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 8-2, but the win didn't come without a cost. At least that's what former Buffalo enforcer turned broadcaster Rob Ray would say.

With the Sabres already up 4-0 with a little more than two minutes left in the opening period, an errant puck off the stick of Rangers' defenseman Will Borgen went over the bench and caught Ray, who was standing\ between both benches, in the face just above his left eye.

As most would do after getting hit in the face by a frozen piece of rubber, Ray shouted ‘aw, fu-k!’

Thankfully, the puck did miss Ray's eye, because the situation could have been far worse.

Ray ended up with a cut above his eye and continued to broadcast before later getting stitches during the game.

During the closing minutes of regulation, Ray was interviewed by the broadcast team in the booth and explained that the "golf ball" right above his eye wasn't normal. Fair.

In his 900-game NHL career, Ray earned himself over 3,200 penalty minutes and has an incredibly lengthy page dedicated to his best brawls on Hockey Fights.

It's fair to say that while the puck to the dome didn't feel all that great, he's certainly taken more serious blows to the noggin over the years.