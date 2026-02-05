Rob Gronkowski Predicts Super Bowl LX Will Be Exact Replica Of A Recent Classic

Rob Gronkowski has made his prediction for Super Bowl LX between his former team, the New England Patriots, and the Seattle Seahawks. Gronk is one of a very select group of folks who not only has experience playing in and winning multiple Super Bowls, but also this exact matchup between the Pats and the Seahawks.

As the four-time Super Bowl champ turned NFL on Fox analyst made his media rounds in San Francisco earlier this week, he sat down with Rich Eisen and delivered his unique yet somewhat expected predictions for Super Bowl LX.

"I'm going to go with the same score as Super Bowl XLIX (49) and the same team winning, it just makes it easy," Gronkowski explained.

The Super Bowl Gronk is referring to is the classic contest that saw the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 in 2015 after Seattle's Russell Wilson threw an interception in the closing seconds from New England's one-yard line.

Gronkowski had a night to remember against the Seahawks in that Super Bowl, hauling in six catches on 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown. Tom Brady was named MVP of the game after throwing for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Gronk's 28-24 prediction in favor of New England isn't what the sportsbooks are seeing heading into Sunday's game. The Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points, and the total is set at 45.5 points at most online books.

READ: Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl LX: Three Passing Props Worth Betting

While Seattle fans would be absolutely disgusted to see a replica of Super Bowl XLIX unfold on Sunday, NFL fans without a dog in the fight wouldn't mind another instant classic take place with the game coming down to the final seconds.