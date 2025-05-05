Rob Gronkowski Rips Abdul Carter For Requesting Lawrence Taylor's Retired Jersey Number

Rob Gronkowski can't believe Abdul Carter had the gall to ask Lawrence Taylor for his jersey number.

After Carter was drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants, the former Penn State linebacker really wanted to wear No. 56 in his rookie season. That number, though, is retired in New York in honor of Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor — widely regarded as one of the NFL's greatest defensive players of all time.

Taylor said no. And Gronk doesn't blame him.

During the latest episode of his Dudes on Dudes podcast with Julian Edelman, Gronkowski ripped Carter for having the audacity to ask the NFL legend for his jersey number.

"Was he serious asking for LT’s number?" the former All-Pro tight end said. "Yeah you were a high draft pick, but LT is an absolute legend. The best to do it. One of the best defenders of all time. Like you gotta prove yourself. That’s crazy just asking for LT’s number. And I’m glad that LT shut him down like that."

Gronk is referring to the fact that Taylor told Carter — in no uncertain terms — to "get another number."

"That was such an LT response. Go make your own freaking number kid," Edelman replied. "Can we read the room? And it’s not even the room, it’s the football galaxy. The fact that he even asked, that’s crazy to me. Maybe he’ll go make another one. And people say oh the [No.] 11, the 11 thing. But they give everyone 11 at Penn State but no one ever puts on the 56."

While Gronk and Edelman have a point, Carter probably didn't think his request was too egregious. After all, "un-retiring" numbers isn't exactly unheard of these days.

Last year, the family of late Giants legend Ray Flaherty allowed Malik Nabers to wear his No. 1 jersey after the wide receiver was drafted in the first round. And this year, Hall of Famer Warren Moon permitted the Tennessee Titans to un-retire his number for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

What makes Carter's request especially bold, though, is that he didn't wear No. 56 in college. He wore No. 11. And that one's retired, too.

As of right now, Abdul Carter remains numberless.