Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Is Struggling To Find A Usable Jersey Number

Do you want to buy Abdul Carter’s New York Giants jersey? Well, you might have to wait a while for a particularly odd reason.

The defensive end from Penn State was selected No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft . In three seasons at Happy Valley, he recorded 172 tackles and 23 sacks in 42 career games and was named an All-American in his junior year. The dude is a beast.

But even though he was a master at solving opposing o-lines, he has yet to find himself a number for his NFL jersey.

It all started when Carter audaciously asked Lawrence Taylor if he could wear his (retired) No. 56. Yes, he asked that Lawrence Taylor, the guy who Bill Belichick (a tight-lipped man and avid dater of 20-year-olds) called the best defender in league history.

Taylor said heck no, in so many words.

"I know he would love to wear that number," Taylor said . "But, hey, I think it’s retired. Get another number. I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous."

After being put in his place by the Hall-of-Famer, Carter moved on to the next option: No. 11. This makes sense, since that’s what he wore with the Nittany Lions.

But the Giants have retired that number too, since quarterback Phil Simms donned that on the back of his jersey when playing for New York.

No matter, because Simms initially gave Carter his blessing to unretire the number and use. However, Simms’ family overruled him in the end, according to New York sports reporter Gary Myers.

That led Carter to joke on X that he might not have a jersey with a number before the season starts.

The good news for Carter is that he doesn’t have to hijack the legacies of two of the greatest Giants in history to find a number. All he has to do is to do a slight bit of research and choose from those.

It really isn’t that hard.