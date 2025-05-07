Riley Gaines Faces Pro-Hamas, Pro-Trans Protesters In Tense SFSU Event

Riley Gaines drew a large crowd at San Francisco State University on Tuesday as part of Turning Point USA’s "The American Comeback Tour" with Charlie Kirk. More than 500 supporters gathered at the Mashouf Wellness Center to hear Gaines speak.

Gaines’ return to SFSU was highly anticipated due to the expected hostility from pro-trans and pro-Hamas protesters.

During her 2023 visit to the campus, she faced intense backlash, with campus police barricading her in a room for hours for her safety while an angry mob of protesters screamed outside and even demanded money for her release, as previously reported by OutKick.

According to the Golden Gate Xpress, an estimated 200 protesters arrived at San Francisco State's campus. As previously reported, protesters often come from off-campus and are typically the most disruptive in the crowd.

Most recently, Gaines bravely returned to SFSU in April, where hostile pro-Hamas groups interrupted her on-campus speech, many of whom shouted obscenities at Gaines over her pro-women stances.

Tuesday’s event was no different, with protesters disrupting the scene and chanting "Free Palestine!" outside.

On Monday, Gaines encountered similar opposition at Portland State University, where protesters rallied against her and displayed rowdy behavior. Five people involved with the protests were arrested at PSU.

Turning Point USA is sending Gaines and Kirk to campuses nationwide, including SFSU, to promote a vision of restoring common sense.

Gaines focuses on advocating to keep men out of women’s sports, which continually hits a soft spot with pro-trans supporters, pro-Hamas supporters and liberals alike.

Takumi Sugawara, president of SFSU’s Turning Point USA chapter, emphasized the importance of the Tuesday event (via ABC7): "The goal is to agree to disagree, but also find common ground. A lot of people have a misconception of conservative groups... a lot of people are here to have a conversation whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or Independent."

OutKick reached out to SFSU for comment on the protests.

