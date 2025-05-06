Arrests Made As Pro-Palestine Group Crashes Riley Gaines Event At Portland State University

Pro-women's rights advocate Riley Gaines faced aggressive protesters at her "The American Comeback Tour" event with Charlie Kirk at Portland State University on Monday.

Her PSU event drew protesters organized by the radical pro-Gaza group, PSU Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights.

Pro-Gaza Groups, Hateful Protesters Storm Event

The Portland Police Bureau reported that at least five individuals were arrested near PSU’s Memorial Student Union after 8 p.m., as confirmed by local outlet KPTV. Footage, shared by journalist Andy Ngo on X, captured furious protesters attempting to enter the building where Gaines was speaking.

The protest included the Portland State University Students for a Democratic Society, a student activist organization advocating for social justice; Young Democratic Socialists at Portland State, a chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America; and Class PDX.

Their social media post targeted Gaines: "Demand PSU stop promoting trans hate!! Turning Point USA is known to promote transphobic, conservative hate. Riley Gaines, a former swimmer and anti-trans speaker, is invited to speak on campus.

"Join us Monday May 5th at 6pm in front of SMSU to stand against transphobia!"

Protesters pushed campaigns like "PSU, STOP PROMOTING TRANSPHOBIA!" demanding Gaines’ removal.

Police fended off unauthorized entries at the event. As is typical in these protests, some of the more aggressive attendees may have been off-campus visitors.

OutKick reached out for comment regarding the status of PSU students involved in the protest.

For PSU, the school has come under scrutiny over its failures to protect Jewish students against pro-Gaza supporters and students.

Riley Gaines No Stranger To Facing Protests

Similar crazed protests hit Gaines’ college visits, including her trip to UC Davis in 2023.

At San Francisco State University in April 2023, she was barricaded by angry protesters.

"I feared for my life in that moment, yet she is going to call it peaceful?" Gaines told OutKick’s Dan Dakich.

"They were negotiating ransom if I wanted to make it home safely, and she’s going to call it peaceful?"

Advocating against trans inclusion, as with Lia Thomas and Blaire Fleming of SJSU, has led to threats against Gaines and other pro-women’s advocates.

Undeterred, Gaines will speak with Kirk at San Francisco State University on Tuesday.

(OutKick contacted Portland State University for comment; no comment has been received.)

