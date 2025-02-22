Riley Gaines Left Shocked By Trans Activist Who Would Be OK With Disabled Athletes Competing In Olympics

Transgender activists say a lot of stupid things, but OutKick’s Riley Gaines got one activist to say perhaps the most ridiculous thing you’ve heard from that crowd.

Gaines appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Thursday night to discuss transgenders in women’s sports with Blossom Brown, a trans activist. One of the many points of conversation was the prospect of removing gender distinctions in the Olympics. Because Gaines and Morgan both have a strong reserve of common sense, they dismissed this idea as "completely insane." Brown, host of "The Trans Parency Podcast," had earlier said that he saw nothing wrong with combining the genders at the 2028 Olympics.

Read: 'We'll See You In Court:' Donald Trump Spars With Maine Gov. Janet Mills Over Allowing Men In Women's Sports

As a follow-up question, Gaines asked if Brown thought it was a good idea for Paralympic athletes to be forced to compete against Olympic athletes. Brown, in keeping with the theme of stupidity, replied "I mean, why not?"

That is when Gaines did what any normal person would have done if they heard this: put her hands on her head in disbelief at the nonsense she was hearing.

Transgender activists never make any sense with their arguments because they start from a faulty position: that you can switch genders whenever you'd like. Their arguments are largely illogical, and this was no exception.

It is completely ridiculous to think that Paralympic athletes should compete against athletes with full-body abilities, and the only thing more ridiculous than that was the idea of combining genders at the Olympics. In fact, the latter was so especially ludicrous that Morgan claimed he had never heard anything more stupid come from a trans activist.

"A gender-neutral Olympics is the most insane thing I’ve ever heard from any trans activist in history," he added .

I couldn’t agree more with that statement.