Ricky Pearsall, Just Six Weeks After Getting Shot, Makes His First Step Towards Returning To Game Action

Picture this: you’ve been shot in the chest after someone tried to rob you, and about six weeks have elapsed since you’ve had some lead pumped into your body. What are you doing at this moment?

Personally, I’m probably taking it easy, watching movies and chilling out and not pushing myself to do any crazy physical activity. But San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is going back to practice.

In August , Pearsall was shot at point-blank range in a robbery attempt in San Francisco. But less than two months later, he’s starting his return back to the field for his first NFL game.

On Monday, San Francisco will open a 21-day practice window for the rookie wideout. What this means is that the team will have three weeks from the 14th to decide whether or not to activate to the 53-man roster, or place him on season-ending injured reserve. But head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he is pleased by what he sees in Pearsall’s recovery and is not going to force anything.

"Health-wise and everything, he's totally good to go but I really won't decide that stuff until we start watching him practice," Shanahan said . "But, we're not going to rush it. If he's ready, he's ready. If he's not, we've got a few weeks."

The fact that the 31st overall-pick is even back to practicing at this point is downright amazing. Just the shock of being shot is enough to make you want to take things really slow in terms of getting back to 100 percent. But I guess he’s really looking forward to getting back on the gridiron!

And you know what else is cool? The first game Pearsall could play in is a Week 7 Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on October 20. Could you imagine that being your NFL debut?