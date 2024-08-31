REPORT: 49ers Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall Shot In Robbery Attempt In San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers do not start their season until Monday , but one of their rookies has suffered an injury in the most unfortunate of circumstances.

Ricky Pearsall, who played his college ball with the Florida Gators, was shot in a robbery attempt in San Francisco’s Union Square. Dion Lim of KGO-TV initially reported the incident.

Since Lim’s initial report, more information has been shared regarding Pearsall’s condition. Evidently, he is in stable condition at a local hospital, and the suspect is in custody, being treated for a wound to his chest. According to FoxNews Digital, Pearsall's Rolex was the apparent target of the robbers.

Unfortunately, there is another victim who is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

While crime numbers have diminished this past year as compared to last year within the city, San Francisco remains a hotbed for criminal activity.

Pearsall was a first-round draft pick by San Francisco in this year’s NFL Draft. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get back on the field within the first few weeks of the season, if not for the 49ers September 9 opener against the New York Jets.