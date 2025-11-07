Rick Pitino Stands by Former Louisville Star Terry Rozier Amid Gambling Probe

The full "Don’t @ Me" interview with Dan Dakich and Rick Pitino drops Friday on OutKick

In an upcoming interview on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me" with Dan Dakich, St. John’s head coach and Louisville legend Rick Pitino hit a number of topics, including his reaction to reports linking former player Terry Rozier to a federal gambling investigation.

Pitino, who coached Rozier at Louisville and remains one of the program’s most iconic figures, said he was stunned when he first heard the news.

"Well, I was shocked because Terry makes $22 million a year," Pitino said. "And it’s not like him."

The Hall of Famer emphasized that the allegations don’t align with the player he remembers, which was a focused, hard-working guard who rose from underrecruited prospect to NBA success under Pitino’s guidance.

Pitino’s first instinct, he explained, wasn’t to speculate but to reach out.

"Terry, I love Terry," Pitino said. "I texted him, ‘Terry, if I can be of any help, I love your son. Is there anything I could do to help you, please get a hold of me.’"

Though they don’t communicate often, the coach said his support for former players never disappears.

"I don’t know what’s going on with him there," Pitino admitted.

"It doesn’t sound like a person making $22 million is worried about a prop bet. That doesn’t make any sense to me at all."

While Pitino made clear he doesn’t have insight into the ongoing investigation, he stood firm in disbelief that Rozier, a player with financial security and a strong reputation, would risk everything over something so trivial.

Pitino said he has "no knowledge of anything with Chauncey [Billups]," who was one of the three NBA names mentioned in the FBI's investigation reports, alongside Rozier and former player and coach Damon Jones.

For Pitino, whose legacy stretches from Kentucky and Louisville to the NBA and now St. John’s, the situation reflects the deep loyalty that has always defined his approach to coaching and the relationships he builds with his players.

The full "Don’t @ Me" interview with Dan Dakich and Rick Pitino drops Friday on OutKick.