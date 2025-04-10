Rick Pitino Rooting For Both The Yankees & Mets Is Disgusting

Rick Pitino had better be careful because he may have the baseball gods curse him for years to come.

During a press conference on Wednesday at the New York Mets' home ballpark, St. John's men's basketball coach was asked which NY baseball team he's a fan of - the Mets or the Yankees.

His answer would even make pandering politicians shudder.

NO ONE IS ALLOWED TO ROOT FOR BOTH THE METS AND THE YANKEES

"As a kid, I used to go watch Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris… Whitey Ford on the mound, Yogi. You know, you grow up as a youngster sitting in the bleacher seats at I think it was $1.18 for a ticket at the time with my two cousins while I lived with my grandmother in the Bronx," Pitino began.

"But I was always a Mets fan of Koosman, Seaver…I'm one of the few people that rooted for both teams," the 72-year-old coach continued.

I'm sorry, you're what?

That's like rooting for both Duke and UNC at the same time, Rick - it doesn't happen. There are rules here.

"Anything with NY on it, I'm 100% behind it!" Pitino continued after he and the St. John's men's basketball team were honored before the game for their incredible 31-5 run this year.

PITINO SIGNED A SIX-YEAR CONTRACT IN 2024

Hey Coach, even though your second-seeded Johnnies were upset in the second-round of the Men's NCAA Tournament by No. 10 Arkansas this year, you still have your job - you don't have to go out like this. In fact, it's comments precisely like this that should make people skeptical of you, so you better cut it out.

A Yankees and a Mets fan? Coach, do you know what Yankees fans think about Juan Soto these days?

You're either a Mets fan or a Yankees fan - nothing else, Coach.

SHOULD RICK PITINO BE ALLOWED TO ROOT FOR BOTH THE YANKEES AND THE METS? TWEET ME @TheGunzShow