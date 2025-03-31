Richard Sherman Posts Insane Footage Of Break In At His House

Richard Sherman had a rather unpleasant experience to kick off his birthday weekend.

The former All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion and his family were minding their own business at their home in Washington on Saturday. Late in the evening, three armed and masked men (at least one of who was carrying a handgun) broke into Sherman’s home. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but this is still not something any family should have to experience (Richard and Ashley Moss have two kids).

"People are so sh**ty! Come in my house middle of the night with guns and threaten my family!!!" Moss wrote on Instagram with a few pictures of the thieves."Let me tell you .. you messed with [the] wrong one!!!"

Sherman upped the ante by posting security footage that showed the men breaking into the house, and asking for people to help identify the suspects.

"House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift," Sherman wrote on X. "Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out."

Sherman, now an NFL Analyst with Amazon, celebrated his 37th birthday the day after the break-in happened.

According to TMZ, local law enforcement confirmed the claim that the incident took place at the Sherman’s residence and that they are treating the situation as a "currently an open and active investigation."

No one was reported as hurt or harmed from the burglary.