Seahawks Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman Charged With Second DUI

Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman couldn't defend himself against this one, as the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback has been charged with DUI for the second time.

Sherman, who also played for the 49ers and Buccaneers, was officially charged on Tuesday by King County, Washington prosecutors. The charge comes more than a year after he was pulled over by a state trooper after swerving his motorcycle. At the time, Sherman was charged with refusing to take a breath test, which could now lead to a stiffer penalty, the King County prosecuting attorney's office told The Seattle Times.

SHERMAN WAS PREVIOUSLY ARRESTED IN 2021 FOR DUI

According to police, the Seahawks' defensive back was "bouncing back and forth within the lane he was traveling in," while driving 79 mph in a 60 mph speed zone. Sherman reportedly told police that he had two margaritas and refused the breathalyzer but did agree to other voluntary field tests which eventually led to police concluding he was driving under the influence. On Tuesday, Sherman's blood-test results taken two hours after he was pulled over, showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.11, above the state legal limit of 0.08.

This is Sherman's second DUI, after previously being arrested for drunk driving and domestic disturbance charges in 2021 after he crashed his car into a construction zone before trying to break into his in-laws' home. "Come through, come through bitch," Sherman was seen on home surveillance footage shouting before then trying to unsuccessfully gain entry into the residence.

Sherman eventually reached a deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor offenses while also admitting to a traffic infraction.

SHERMAN HAD PREVIOUSLY ATTENDED A DUI VICTIM PANEL CLASS

Sherman was placed under court supervision for two years and ordered to attend a DUI victim panel, which apparently didn't resonate.

Once again, everyone, the fact that we literally have personal chauffeurs at our fingertips with Uber and Lyft literally means there's no excuse to drink and drive - especially if you've made over $80 million in NFL contracts like Richard Sherman has.

Don't be an idiot!