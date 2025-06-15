Singer Nezza Defies Dodgers, Sings National Anthem in Spanish as Political Protest

The Los Angeles Dodgers invited Hispanic singer Nezza to perform a Spanish rendition of the United States national anthem, but she defied the team's instructions by singing it in Spanish to make a political statement. Clearly, the Dodgers did not want to stoke political discourse.

Amid the L.A. riots and "No Kings Day," a gathering of anti-Donald Trump activists, Nezza (born Vanessa Hernandez) is now facing backlash for her decision.

According to The Athletic, the Dodgers directed Nezza to sing "El Pendón Estrellado" in English, but the artist disregarded the team's guidance and chose to protest.

In a TikTok video posted later, Nezza confirmed she sang the anthem in Spanish on Saturday as a form of protest, amid unrest largely driven by anti-ICE rioters.

"I didn’t think I’d be met with any sort of no," Nezza said Saturday.

"Especially because we’re in L.A., and with everything happening. I’ve sang the national anthem many times in my life, but today, out of all days, I could not.

"I just felt like I needed to do it. Para mi gente (for my people)."

The protests in L.A. echo earlier anti-Trump demonstrations, condemning the president for deploying ICE squads to California — a response to the state’s sanctuary policies — to detain criminal undocumented migrants.

The protests have predominantly led to vandalism (property damage, theft) throughout Los Angeles and a widespread fear of "government overreach," though the latter has not been the case.

"No Kings Day" protests, which paradoxically oppose an anti-monarchist government, also emerged, rejecting the landslide election that returned President Trump to office.

Pro-Palestinian flags and vehemently anti-American signage were visible at the protests, highlighting the radical leftist sentiments fueling the unrest.

The Dodgers have not issued a statement regarding Nezza’s actions. However, an unnamed Dodgers employee posted a video on social media confirming the singer was instructed to perform in English.

"We are going to do the song in English today," the video stated. "I’m not sure if that wasn’t relayed."

