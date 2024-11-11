Rex Ryan Rips Micah Parsons To Shreds Following LB's Disparaging Comments About Mike McCarthy

Micah Parsons had some interesting things to say about Mike McCarthy on Sunday. And his comments certainly rubbed Rex Ryan the wrong way.

Following Dallas' 34-6 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and as the Cowboys' season continues to spiral, Parsons said he's not too concerned about the fate of his head coach.

"Mike [McCarthy] can leave and go wherever he wants," the All-Pro pass rusher said. "Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for.

"You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for."

As the son of an NFL coach and a former head coach himself, Rex Ryan didn't take kindly to these remarks — especially coming from guy who has missed four games already in 2024. And on Monday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Ryan ripped into Parsons. He explained the grueling schedule of an NFL head coach and said that no one deserves those types of comments.

"You’re giving up family time. You’re giving up all kinds of stuff in your life," Ryan said. "And you’re gonna get some ass — I don’t care how talented he is, that is absolutely BS.

"If you would’ve worked half as frickin’ hard as a damn coach does, maybe you’d be able to play every damn game. Maybe your team wouldn’t just be a bunch of punks and lay down every week like you’re doing. How about being a damn football team? You're going to sell your damn coach out? it’s a crock of sh*t, you know what."

Rex Ryan Calls Out Micah Parsons

This is McCarthy's fifth year in Dallas. But after three consecutive 12-win seasons, 2024 is shaping up to be a complete disaster. The Cowboys are 3-6 and playing poorly on both sides of the ball. And to make matters worse, $240-million quarterback Dak Prescott may very well be headed toward season-ending hamstring surgery.

In short, McCarthy is on the chopping block.

"Why are you piling on?" Ryan rhetorically asked Parsons. "Dead man walking? Yeah, he is. But you know what? He’s professional as hell. He hasn’t once blamed a damn player, ever. It’s bullsh*t."

Ryan's co-hosts Mike Greenberg and Damien Woody agreed with his assessment — with Woody even referring to Parsons as a "podcast boy."