Reptiles Have Launched An Invasion At The PGA Championship

Is this year’s PGA Championship a golf tournament or a safari? I’m starting to get a bit confused.

The second major tournament of golf's calendar year is underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. At the time of writing, Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas holds a surprising lead after two rounds of play with a score of -8 . The 40-year-old is currently looking for his first win at the major.

But before he finishes his appearance, he might have to navigate some rather unexpected obstacles. Other golfers have already had to.

On the 14th hole of Friday’s first round, Ryan Gerard tried to chip onto the green, but the ball kept rolling into the sand trap. That’s when cameras caught a glimpse of a turtle who was big chilling while the action unfolded.

Apparently, the reptilian visitor - who kinda looked like a snake-turtle hybrid if I’m being honest - had been in the sand trap for so long that the grounds crew needed to pause play and make conditions playable again.

In most cases, that would be a random one of. But it was the first of two strange occurrences.

On Friday, Shaun Carl Micheel was minding his own business when out of nowhere a massive, and I mean massive, snake came slithering across the fairway. Micheel wasn’t super interested in dealing with it, but a volunteer walked right up to the thing and seemed unbothered by it.

First turtles, now snakes (somewhere, Indiana Jones is shaking like a doll). What’s next, an alligator?

I’m not willing to panic yet, it could just be a coincidence. But if we see another unusual reptile, we might have to get Ace Ventura to check out the infestation, because that would be crazy.