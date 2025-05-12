Scottie, Rory, Bryson 'Big 3' In Betting Odds For 2025 PGA Championship Monday

Golf's big-boy tournaments this year, such as the "signature events" and Masters 2025, have been must-see television. After Rory McIlroy spectacularly won the green jacket in a playoff, Justin Thomas got his first PGA TOUR win since 2022 by beating Andrew Novak the week after in a playoff at the RBC Heritage. Golf hopes to keep momentum with this week's 2025 PGA Championship.

Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, hosts golf's second major. It has hosted the 2022 Presidents Cup, 2017 PGA, and the Truist Championship (previously sponsored by Wells Fargo) since 2003. JT won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow when it was golf's final major of the season. So, this week's course conditions will be more similar to the Wells Fargo than the 2017 PGA.

While the betting odds for this year's PGA Championship have been up since Xander Schauffele won the Wanamaker Trophy at Valhalla Country Club last year, they adjust the week of every major. In fact, as I wrote this article, Bryson DeChambeau has gone from +1200 odds to +1000 and has settled at +950. Here are the notable betting odds for the 2025 PGA Championship Monday.

PGA Championship 2025 Betting Odds: Outright Winner

Courtesy of DraftKings as of 12:45 p.m. ET on Monday, May 12th.

The Favorites (less than +4000)

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Bryson DeChambeau (+950)

Jon Rahm (+1600)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Ludvig Åberg (+2200)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+3000)

Full disclosure: I've already bet Bryson DeChambeau (+1200) at DraftKings to win the PGA Championship. The wager was placed about five minutes before Bryson's odds fell to +1000. DeChambeau now sits at +950 at the time of writing, which I'd still take. I'm also placing a "Top-five bet with ties" (+240) at DraftKings on the reigning U.S. Open champion.

+4000 to +6500 Odds

Brooks Koepka (+4000)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)

Patrick Cantlay (+4000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Viktor Hovland (+5000)

Jordan Spieth (+5000)

Shane Lowry (+5500)

Corey Conners (+6000)

Sepp Straka (+6500)

Russell Henley (+6500)

+7500 to +10000

Jason Day (+7500)

Wyndham Clark (+9000)

Sungjae Im (+9000)

Patrick Reed (+9000)

Min Woo Lee (+9000)

Justin Rose (+9000)

Sergio Garcia (+10000)

Daniel Berger (+10000)

Notable longshots greater than 100-to-1 odds

Tony Finau (+11000)

Dustin Johnson (+11000)

Cameron Smith (+11000)

Max Homa (+15000)

Rickie Fowler (+20000)

Adam Scott (+20000)

Phil Mickelson (+30000)

