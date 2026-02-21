Reporter Tries To Drag Connor McDavid Into Geopolitical Mud, Oilers Star Shuts It Down

McJesus displayed the same poise off the ice as he does on it with his response.

Man, what has gotten into "sports reporters" lately?

The year started off with the debacle at the Australian Open, where a select few decided to wade into political waters to ask some "gotcha" questions to American tennis players.

As much fun as that was, the Olympics have taken things to another level, particularly in hockey.

First, you had a CBC analyst try to bait Canadian great Wayne Gretzky into a tricky situation because he has the audacity to be friends with Donald Trump.

However, The Great One shut it down with the grace that few could in a situation like that, though some ungrateful Canadians still chose to give one of their national treasures the cold shoulder.

Now, it appears as though journalists have moved on to the next best thing in hockey, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

McDavid was asked point-blank about the geopolitical tensions between neighbors Canada and the United States, but McJesus displayed the same poise off the ice as he does on it with his response.

Allow me to echo what McDavid said: it's a hockey game, people.

For crying out loud, Canada and the United States were rivals long before Trump got into office.

Doesn't anyone remember the all-time classic matchup between the two in Vancouver?

It's a rivalry game, and honestly, as embarrassed as I am to say this as an American, it's been a pretty one-sided rivalry at that.

Canada has owned us on the ice.

Quite frankly, Canada should be seen as the "bad guys" in this situation, considering all the times it has beaten the United States like a drum.

Of course, the reporters don't see it this way because they can't separate politics from sports, and it's coloring the way they view this game in a negative way.

When Alabama played Clemson in the national title game nearly a decade ago, most of America was rooting for the Tigers over the Tide.

Why? Because Alabama was the favorite and one of the winningest programs in college football history.

Clemson was a good program, but nowhere near the level of Alabama.

In this situation, Canada is Bama, but a bunch of liberal reporters see America as the bully and Canada as the plucky underdog because of what's happening in the political sphere.

We need to stop mixing our sports and our politics, because it's muddying what should be an instant classic of a hockey game and turning it into a political pissing match.

If you're American, cheer for America. If you're Canadian, pull for Canada.

It's that simple.

This game already has plenty of intrigue, it doesn't need any more from a bunch of nerds with computers and ulterior motives.