Reporter Speaks Life Into Liam Cohen After Jaguars Exit Playoffs Early

If you don't get choked up watching this, I'd be shocked.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a really rough day at the office.

After going 13-4 and finishing third in the AFC, the Jaguars had all the markings of a team that could get to the Super Bowl. But thanks to yet another superhuman performance by Josh Allen , the Buffalo Bills overcame the Jags and advanced to the Divisional Round.

Losing never feels good. Sometimes, the pain of defeat hits harder than the joy of victory. It must have hit incredibly hard for a Jacksonville team that looked dominant for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Head coach Liam Cohen must have felt that weighing on him as he stepped up to the podium postgame to field questions. The mood of those is always somber, but one reporter found a way to speak words of encouragement to the first-year coach.

Take a listen to what she said.

Man, I got a little teared up watching that.

You can tell how her words gave life to a defeated Cohen by the look in his eyes. Whoever that reporter is has to be one of the most down-to-Earth people working in the NFL.

We expect so much from athletes and often forget that they need to be lifted up after a defeat, just like any of us. While it's not uncommon for people in our profession to tone down the intensity of their questions in moments like this, it's rare to see someone speak encouragement to that extent.

What a refreshing change of pace. Props to that lady for providing it.