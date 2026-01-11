Josh Allen Accomplishes Career First As Postseason Without Past Roadblocks Continues

Josh Allen was 0-4 on road in playoffs before Sunday's 27-24 victory over Jacksonville

There were four minutes left in this game and perhaps the Buffalo Bills season, and they were trailing. On the road. In the playoffs. And in case you've missed the past half-decade of NFL postseason football, yes, they needed Josh Allen to save them.

Josh Allen Saves Bills Again

He'd seemingly done just that eight minutes earlier when he'd thrown a touchdown pass to give the Bills a lead for the fourth time in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But for the fourth time in the game, the Bills had wasted that advantage and now were calling for the quarterback to slip into a phone booth and put on his Superman cape again.

Allen did just that.

He led another game-winning drive. But this one was different. This one was special.

This one was a first in Allen's career.

Bills End Road Playoff Skid

The Buffalo Bills won their first road playoff game in 33 years on Sunday. The last time they accomplished the feat was in January 1993 – more than three years before Allen was born.

But more than a history marker for his franchise, this one is important for Allen. Because despite all his heroics and special gifts and abilities, he had never won a playoff game on the road in his career.

He had never walked off another team's field in the postseason knowing his season wasn't over.

"To me, it doesn't mean a whole lot," Allen said with an actual straight face afterward. "It means that we were good with our communication on offense. Defense made plays, obviously. And we have a chance to do it again."

Allen Unmoved By Road Win

Allen was reminded he had been in similar situations in the past, with the ball in his hands on the road and a chance to win. And it didn't work out.

"It feels good, feels good," Allen insisted. "At the same time, it just means we get another game. And we have to find a way to put our best foot forward …"

And with all respect to Allen, we call bovine manure on this response because coach Sean McDonough said the team was "aware" of the road problems narrative. And because regardless of how much Allen wants to keep an even keel and not make this about himself, this was indeed supremely meaningful.

This one was a weight lifted. A curse broken.

Allen was indeed 0-4 on the road in the playoffs before this one, but those came with a certain explanation. Yes, perhaps even an excuse.

Mahomes Was An Obstacle

The first of those losses against Houston came in 2020 when Allen was still growing into the player he is today. The last three of those enormous disappointments came against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, '22, and last year.

And those came with the understanding that Allen and the Bills were good. But the Chiefs were a dynasty. And Mahomes was simply on a career arc to chase Tom Brady while Allen was on one that was starting to resemble Jim Kelly's.

That narrative doesn't apply now. It cannot.

The weight on Allen has shifted from a hope he can lift his team in the postseason to an expectation. That's how it is because this postseason features no Mahomes in the AFC.

No Joe Burrow.

No Lamar Jackson.

Trevor Lawrence Became A Threat

The Bills are not the top seed in the AFC. But they have the best quarterback in the tournament. And with that comes this concern in Buffalo:

If Allen can't get the team to the Super Bowl without the other great quarterbacks looming as threats, when will he ever be able to do it?

That's why Sunday's game was so important for Allen. It was more than a playoff game. It was a legacy game in a defining postseason.

That didn't mean it was easy. Nor is it likely to get easier.

The Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence were supposed to be mere stumbling blocks but for much of the afternoon they resembled impassable roadblocks.

The truth is that for a time there, Lawrence was outplaying Allen. He had three touchdown passes. He had more rushing yards. The Jaguars were indeed clinging to a lead.

Allen Now A Road Warrior

Allen was doing his part, to be sure. He had a rushing touchdown before adding the eventual game-winner and also threw a TD pass. But it was a grind.

He spent time in and out of the medical tent twice in the first half.

They checked him for a concussion. They checked him for a finger he banged on an offensive lineman's helmet. And they checked his left knee, which he twisted on his first touchdown run and left him writhing in pain on the turf.

It wasn't until after Allen delivered his Superman drive and Lawrence threw his second interception of the day that we knew Allen's playoff skid had finally ended.

Now Allen's legacy gets another chapter next week. And, yes, it will come on the road.