Reporter Asks Dawn Staley About Wrong USC Recruit In Painfully Awkward Moment

A reporter confused South Carolina with Southern California when asking about recruit Saniyah Hall.

There are tough questions to ask after a national championship loss. And then there are questions you probably should've Googled first.

We saw a good example of the latter during the press conference following the women's national championship game on Sunday.

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Moments after suffering a brutal blowout loss to UCLA, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley stepped to the podium to answer questions. And one reporter immediately delivered an all-time faceplant.

"As the South Carolina Gamecocks look to bring in Saniyah Hall next year, how excited are you to have her in this program?" the reporter asked.

Staley's response was immediate.

"Who?"

That's when the reporter realized — in real time — that she had mixed up her USCs.

"Saniyah Hall… actually, nevermind. I apologize."

Staley, to her credit, could have buried her right there. Instead, she kept it light: "Did something come over the transfer portal?"

Oof.

Look, mistakes happen. But confusing the University of South Carolina with the University of Southern California on the biggest stage in women's college basketball is spectacularly bad.

Saniyah Hall, by the way, is one of the top players — if not the top player — in the 2026 class.

The 6-foot-2 guard has already made a name for herself on the national stage, starring on the AAU circuit and with USA Basketball, where she's won two gold medals. She's a two-time finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball, the 2026 McDonald's All-American Game MVP and has an NIL deal with Nike's Jordan Brand.

Last July, Hall committed to play for the USC Trojans, not the Gamecocks.

Again, a quick Google could have saved this reporter a whole lot of embarrassment.