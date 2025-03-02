Report: New York Jets Are Moving On From Davante Adams

The New York Jets are reportedly looking to part ways with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.

ESPN’s Ian Rappaport reported that because Adams carries such a big cap hit for New York, the team is looking to trade him should a team be interested (if he had finished his contract with the Jets, they would have owed him $38.2 million). If no one comes calling for the 32-year-old, New York will likely place him on waivers.

In light of the Jets deciding to move on from Aaron Rodgers , its not super surprising that Adams was the next domino to fall. Adams and Rodgers had a years-long bond that stretched back to when both of them played for the Green Bay Packers. This move continues the changing of the guard that New York wants to implement in its quest for NFL relevancy.

Despite his age, Adams can still produce numbers with the best of them. Last season with the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders, he had 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. With that level of production even in his relatively older age, the three-time All-Pro should get plenty of interest from wide receiver-needy teams across the league.

It’s unclear what the asking price would be for Adams, but as long as it's not too steep, it shouldn’t be too long before he finds a new home.