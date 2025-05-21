Red Sox Pitcher Rips Mets Star Francisco Lindor On Social Media For Acting Petty

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor stirred the pot with his antics, prompting a HEATED response from Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler, a day after Buehler was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

Lindor’s excessive celebration upon the ejection grated on Buehler, who, despite exiting after 2 1/3 dominant innings, saw his Red Sox teammates clinch a 2-0 shutout victory.

In the third inning, tensions flared when Buehler’s pitch barely grazed Lindor’s foot, a call home plate umpire Mike Estabrook ruled a 'hit by pitch.'

Buehler, visibly irked, argued Lindor made no attempt to avoid the pitch, a point replays appeared to support.

With Juan Soto at the plate next, a missed pick-off attempt on Lindor’s stolen base to second and a blatantly missed strike call by Estabrook pushed Buehler past his breaking point.

As Buehler passionately contested the obvious strike (confirmed by the pitch-tracking data), Lindor, grinning, egged on the umpire to eject Buehler, a move many viewed as unsportsmanlike.

After the Red Sox win, Buehler caught wind of Lindor’s antics and fired back on X: "I wouldn’t want me out there either. Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of f**king animals. Tough choice."

Buehler and Lindor share a testy history, highlighted by Buehler's 2024 playoff outburst when he yelled "f**k you, b*tch a**" after striking out Lindor in their NLDS matchup last year.

Buehler, to his credit, lauded his bullpen for stifling the Mets’ offense post-ejection. He expressed little bitterness about the game’s outcome, which swung decisively in Boston’s favor.

Social media buzzed with fans decrying Estabrook’s missed strike call, with many noting the umpire’s weak excuse to Red Sox manager Alex Cora (also ejected) that the pick-off attempt at second obscured his view.

Ultimately, Lindor’s petty taunting during Buehler’s ejection backfired, as the Mets squandered their third-inning advantage and failed to score.

"I ain't got nothing against Buehler. I'm a lover," Lindor said after Tuesday's loss. "But yeah I wanted him to get out of the game, it puts them at a disadvantage."

Buehler’s case stands stronger — his frustration was justified, his team prevailed, and his sharp reply on X cemented his upper hand.

Advantage, Buehler.

