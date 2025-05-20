Walker Buehler Rips Ump For Missing Easy Strike With Spree Of F-Bombs

Open your eyes, blue!

Boston Red Sox right-hander Walker Buehler, fresh off the 15-day IL, delivered a fiery performance in his return against the New York Mets, pitching 2 ¹/₃ innings before an ejection cut his night short.

In the third inning, facing Juan Soto on a 1-0 count, Buehler threw a clear strike that home plate umpire Mike Estabrook called a ball.

Earlier in the frame, Buehler had walked Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor after hitting him with a pitch — partly due to Lindor’s half-hearted dodge.

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez then attempted a pickoff at second on Lindor’s stolen base try, but the play went awry.

Frustrated by Estabrook’s missed call on Soto, Buehler erupted. "It’s right down the [expletive] middle!" the former Dodger shouted.

Estabrook fired back, "Get back on the mound!"

Buehler’s continued F-bomb-laced tirade earned him an ejection from Estabrook.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora stormed out of the dugout, incensed that his pitcher was tossed in his first game back from rehab. Cora’s heated exchange with Estabrook drew crew chief Laz Diaz to intervene, but Cora’s outburst led to his own ejection.

Buehler, who carries a 4.00 ERA, had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation. The pitcher, celebrated for securing the final out in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series victory, recorded four strikeouts and two walks in his abbreviated return.

Estabrook's performance behind the plate on Tuesday made a convincing case for introducing robo-umps.

