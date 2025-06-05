Red Sox Icon Kevin Youkilis Exposes Hate He's Received After FOX Interview on Fighting Antisemitism

One Boston Red Sox legend is back to being criticized for using his platform to actively combat antisemitism.

After calling out New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her hypocritical stance on the recent anti-Jewish attacks in Boulder, CO., proud Jew and former MLBer Kevin Youkilis is back to highlight the hypocrisy of AOC's party.

Youkilis, dubbed the Greek God of Walks, recently appeared on FOX News to share his ongoing journey to defeat antisemitism during an uptick currently going on in America.

And rather than listen to Youk's message, the Red Sox icon is being slammed by leftists not for his message … but for appearing on FOX News.

Youkilis posted Thursday:

"Pretty wild the amount of hate I got going on Fox to speak out against violence against Jews in America. They're more angry about the network than the actual messaging. Even got a lot of hate from Red Sox fans. Zero regret and will continue to speak up for the Jewish community!"

Youkilis first took a hard stance against AOC earlier this week. After she catered to New York City leftists and supported the pro-Palestinian group, Youkilis called out the hypocrisy of Ocasio-Cortez's statements following the Boulder incident, where a pro-Palestinian man shouted obscenities at individuals for their pro-Israel stance and injured 12 people using Molotov cocktails and a flamethrower.

She posted, "My heart is with the victims and our Jewish communities across the country. Antisemitism is on the rise here at home, and we have a moral responsibility to confront and stop it everywhere it exists."

"What have you done to confront those calling for intifadas in NYC? Until you create a plan of action, your repeated virtue signaling after the violence occurs holds no weight," he added.

"Confront the radical mobs chanting for intifadas in NYC," the former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee player continued. "That would be brave leadership, but we know politicians, on both sides of the aisle, shy away in fear of losing votes and power."

Youkilis hit it on the head. As he's pointed out, people are no longer concerned with the truth of antisemitism; rather, they are just taking sides based on political party affiliation.

