Boston Red Sox Legend Kevin Youkilis Scolds Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Not Protecting Jews

The "Greek God of Walks" and Boston Red Sox legend Kevin Youkilis (a two-time World Series winner) called out New York politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her reaction to the latest acts of antisemitism in Boulder, Colorado.

Youk, a proud Jew, was annoyed by the U.S. Representative’s response to the acts of terrorism based on her history of championing pro-Hamas supporters in her home state of New York.

AOC has campaigned against "genocide" in Gaza and demanded that the United States stop sending aid to our ally, the nation of Israel.

"Jews are targeted with violence and it’s the same virtue signal post time and time again," Youkilis posted on X. When it’s convenient for comment, Ocasio-Cortez takes a hollow stand against antisemitism.

She posted, "My heart is with the victims and our Jewish communities across the country. Antisemitism is on the rise here at home, and we have a moral responsibility to confront and stop it everywhere it exists."

"What have you done to confront those calling for intifadas in NYC? Until you create a plan of action, your repeated virtue signaling after the violence occurs holds no weight," he added.

"Confront the radical mobs chanting for intifadas in NYC," the former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee player continued. "That would be brave leadership, but we know politicians, on both sides of the aisle, shy away in fear of losing votes and power."

Over the weekend in Boulder, Colorado, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, shouted "Palestine is Free" and "End Zionists" and subsequently used Molotov cocktails and a homemade flamethrower to attack a group of Israeli protesters who were outspoken about the release of hostages in Gaza.

Soliman’s actions left 12 people injured, including eight hospitalized with burns. The FBI announced that it is investigating Soliman’s actions as acts of terrorism. He is facing charges including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault and use of an incendiary device.

Over his MLB career from 2004 to 2013, Youkilis recorded 1,053 hits, 150 home runs, and a .281 batting average across 1,061 games, primarily with the Boston Red Sox and briefly with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

Youk proudly displayed his faith, skipping games to observe Yom Kippur. Youkilis has also been a vocal advocate for Jewish causes, often speaking out against antisemitism and supporting community initiatives to promote tolerance.

As progressives flaunt compassion in these peaks of antisemitism in American society, Jews push back to hold them accountable for taking the side of Hamas all along.

