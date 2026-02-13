Red Sox Great Claims Former Teammate Threatened To Shoot Up Entire Team Before Game

Well, not that anyone was really looking for an answer nearly a decade later, but we may finally have one regarding why the Boston Red Sox cut one of their players back in 2018.

For those who are confused as to why I'm talking about the 2018 Red Sox, I get it. It is 2026, after all. Sure, that team was absolutely electric and arguably one of the greatest in baseball history, but there's still no real reason to be talking about them on this random February Friday.

Unless, of course, a former player (Brock Holt) hops on a podcast and tells an insane story about another former player jokingly (we hope) telling his teammates one night in Tampa that he was going to "bring a gun to the field" and "kill all of you."

Not exactly what you wanna hear before taking the field:

The internet believes it knows who this Red Sox player was

"We were in Tampa, and we were in a circle stretching and having a good ol’ time. And this someone looks around at all of us and says, ‘You know what? I’m going to bring a gun to the field tomorrow and kill all of you.’

"And then he looks straight at me and says, ‘And you’re gonna be first.’"

My God. That'll bring the mood down every single time inside a clubhouse, I'd imagine. I played baseball for two decades. It's been well-documented here that I played college baseball on, easily, the worst DIII team in the country.

My point is, I've been in a clubhouse. Grew up in clubhouses. Joking or not, this is a one-way ticket outta there. Now, to the elephant in the room.

Brock Holt does not mention the player by name here. Not once. That being said, internet sleuths didn't take long to connect the dots.

There was one player famously cut by the Sox during a random series in 2018. It came out of nowhere. It was stunning. Nobody had this one on their radar. The team was an absolute juggernaut all season, and the vibes were seemingly good.

And then on a random May night, a certain player was DFA'd … during a series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Feel free to look it up on your own time. It's not hard. I prefer to keep my job, so I cannot do it for you.

"Our strength coach at the time was like, ‘Dude, I got to tell [then-team president Dave Dombrowski].’ And I was like, ‘Please do because I’m the first one that’s going to go,'" said Holt, adding the unnamed player was cut the next day.

"We don’t have a lot of time, let’s get him out of here."

Andy Barkett, Boston's assistant hitting coach that year, confirmed Holt’s allegations on X (Twitter).

Again, just wild stuff here. Holt never named the player, but social media attempted to connect the dots.

There were very few players cut that season. The 2018 Sox were a machine. Greatest Red Sox team ever. The transaction log wasn't exactly filled with cuts that season.

Take it away, internet sleuths!