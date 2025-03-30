Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers Off To Historically Bad Start In 2025

Make no mistake, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is a phenomenal hitter. But you would be forgiven for thinking differently based on his past few games.

To begin the season, the Red Sox traveled to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers in a four-game series. Through three games, the Rangers had won two, in large part because Devers was a non-factor for Boston.

Through three games , Devers has been to the plate 13 times, and is a crisp 0-12 with a walk - and an RBI (so I guess it's not all bad). However, in the process, he has struck out an atrocious 10 times.

No one has ever struck out that many times in three games to start a season in MLB history .

Well, that’s not the start you’d want from a guy who hits top three in your lineup and who is the designated hitter.

The Red Sox have 159 games to go, and Devers is usually good for 25+ home runs and 90+ RBI. But still, you have to wonder what’s behind the historic slump.

Maybe there’s a lingering adjustment period to the DH role for him. After all, he downright refused to give up playing third base for new teammate Alex Bregman, though he eventually switched to being a full-time DH.

Eventually, he’ll need to figure it out, because everyone in Boston knows that Bregman is a better defender than Devers. I’m sure that he doesn’t to be an easy out for pitchers for much longer either.

The Red Sox finish their series in the Lone Star State Sunday with a 2:35 p.m. EST first pitch.