Red Panda Rides Again: NBA Halftime Legend Returns After Serious Injury

July 1 was a sad day for sports fans, remembered as the moment beloved halftime performer and superhuman cyclist Red Panda took a rare tumble and suffered an injury.

It marked the first time audiences had seen the dazzling acrobat fall. Four months later, Panda finally received the big call off the injury list.

A sensation across NBA arenas, Red Panda made her much-anticipated return Tuesday night during the matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center.

The Bulls shared a video of Panda donning a No. 45 Michael Jordan jersey, which drew rousing applause online.

She's BACK, the Bulls announced.

WATCH:

One fan cheered on X, writing, "A small win for humanity. The world rejoices. Welcome back to the show, Red Panda."

Before returning to the professional hardwood, Panda put in dedicated practice sessions and performed at other events in October, including university appearances, to warm up for the spotlight.

READ: Halftime Legend Red Panda Takes a Tumble At WNBA Game

Occupying the same unique cultural space as Joey Chestnut, Red Panda (Rong Niu) has captivated audiences for decades by kicking and balancing bowls on her head while riding a unicycle towering 7 feet off the ground.

Performing in the U.S. since 1993, Panda suffered a setback in July during a WNBA game, when a hardware failure on her unicycle caused a fall and a broken wrist.

Even Caitlin Clark shared her warm wishes for Red Panda following the crash at the Lynx-Fever game.

Fans were heartbroken, though Panda quickly promised a swift return.

In September, Panda’s agent released a statement assuring NBA fans that she would be back early in the 2025 season.

"We are sending out this note to thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes to Red Panda for a speedy recovery from her fall," said Pat Figley, Niu's agent. "It was a very serious injury, and she did require surgery. She appreciated all the sincere follow-up.

"It was amazing and very touching. She really appreciates all of the support. She is recovering well and is practicing. She is looking forward to performing this season."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela