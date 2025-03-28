The Reaction To Joe Buck Returning To Baseball For Opening Day Was Shocking

I'm a Joe Buck lifer. Let's get that open in the open, right off the bat (what a pun!).

I grew up listening to Joe call not one, not two, but three Red Sox World Series championships on Fox. Obviously, the 2004 one will always be special, and Joe was a huge part of that for me.

I'm pretty sure his call of the final out was my flip-phone ringtone in middle school for a solid two years. If you were wondering how old I was, I just answered it for you, by the way.

But, I also understand that Joe's not for everyone. Well, at least he wasn't for everyone.

In a bigger twist than The Departed, it appears society has done a complete 180 on Joe Buck, and that was apparent Thursday when he returned to baseball for the first time in years.

Remember, this is a guy baseball fans used to HATE:

Joe Buck grew up, and so did we

I could go on and on. Seriously, it's almost a 95-5 split on positive vs. negative Joe Buck comments from yesterday.

And honestly, if you're a Gen-Zer reading this, that probably doesn't surprise you. You grew up in a different Joe Buck era. Joe, in the football world, has been universally loved for years now – especially since him and Troy became the voices of Monday Night Football.

But Joe Buck the baseball announcer? Buddy, people used to DESPISE him. Hate isn't even a strong enough word. Not even close.

And, to be fair, he wasn't a great baseball guy at first. Just wasn't. Tried too hard to be like his dad, and it sounded … boring. Go back and listen to old home run calls from the late-90s and early 2000s, and then listen to Joe Buck today.

He's a completely different dude. He's grown up, and so have we.

See? I love it when a plan comes together!

Anyway, yesterday was a pretty bad day for Major League Baseball and ESPN. I wrote about it. I cooked both.

Not having one single game start before 3 p.m. on Opening Day? Criminal. Beyond dumb.

And ESPN, only showing TWO games all day? Insufferable. Insulting. Pathetic.

But credit where it's due – Joe Buck back in the booth saved it for me. It felt right. Sounded right. Made me feel things.

Sadly, it was only a one-off. And it certainly won't happen again after this year, because MLB and ESPN are filing for a divorce.

But, for yesterday at least, all was right with the world again.