Ravens President Tries to Dodge Bad Optics From Maxx Crosby Fallout

Ravens President Sashi Brown has a much different view of the Maxx Crosby trade collapse than the player who flew to Baltimore expecting to sign.

Speaking at the NFL annual league meetings in Phoenix on Monday, Brown suggested the failed trade is still being discussed only because it happened on a "slow news day," which doesn't tell the full story.

Brown tried to steer the conversation back to the Ravens’ reputation while addressing the March 10 deal that fell apart at the finish line.

READ: Maxx Crosby Shares 'Suspicious' First Meeting With Ravens Before Trade Died

"We've got strong and long relationships across the league," Brown said.

"We have emphasized the importance of doing things the right way. We'll continue to do that. And we understand that it is a headline story because of its profile and significance. We believe our relationships, to the extent that you need time to repair them, people understand who we are and what we're about."

That version sounds much different from Crosby’s account of his 48 hours in Baltimore.

On his podcast, The Rush, the star pass rusher described an experience that felt far less professional than Brown claimed.

Crosby said he felt brushed aside by Ravens leadership. Despite being a five-time Pro Bowler expected to become the face of the defense, he said he never even saw general manager Eric DeCosta during the visit.

"That situation was probably one of the most unique, crazy, wild, up-and-down rollercoasters I’ve ever been a part of," Crosby said.

Crosby also described new head coach Jesse Minter as cold and expressionless. The whole experience made it seem like Baltimore was already looking for a way out before the medical results came back.

"You hear the rumors, you hear everything going on. You have this thought of, ‘Maybe I’m getting traded.’ And then it happens and you’re like, ‘holy s**t this is real.’ You can’t really prepare yourself for that. I’ve been with the Raiders my whole career. I love being a Raider, everyone knows that. …

"I go into the room, they sit me down on the couch and go, ‘I don’t know how to say this. One of our doctors has concerns with the results, with your knee. Some of them are concerned about the future. We really want you. We’re just gonna have to get more and more opinions.’"

The Ravens backed out of the trade by citing "degenerative concerns" with Crosby’s knee after January surgery. But that explanation raised even more eyebrows once the team’s next move became public.

Less than 24 hours after the deal fell apart, the Ravens signed former Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract.

By failing Crosby on his physical, Baltimore kept its two first-round picks and still landed a premier pass rusher at $28 million per year. Brown may think the controversy is just a product of a slow news cycle, but around the league, it likely looks much different.

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