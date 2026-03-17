Maxx Crosby Shares 'Suspicious' First Meeting With Ravens Before Trade Died: The Energy Was Off

NFL trades are rarely as interesting as the Maxx Crosby-Baltimore Ravens debacle.

Usually, players in a blockbuster trade pass a physical, put on the hat and get to work. But according to Raiders star Maxx Crosby, his near-departure from Las Vegas to Baltimore this month was a disaster, and he sensed it early.

Crosby gave his first comments on the failed move after Las Vegas traded him for two first-round picks, saying his meeting with the Ravens brass felt off from the jump. He didn’t hold back, describing a "suspicious" environment.

"That situation was probably one of the most unique, crazy, wild, up-and-down rollercoasters I’ve ever been a part of," Crosby said on his podcast, The Rush.

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"You hear the rumors, you hear everything going on. You have this thought of, ‘Maybe I’m getting traded.’ And then it happens and you’re like, ‘holy s**t this is real.’ You can’t really prepare yourself for that. I’ve been with the Raiders my whole career. I love being a Raider, everyone knows that."

Once he landed in Maryland, the "fired-up" energy he brought to his new team wasn’t reciprocated.

Crosby detailed a particularly icy exchange with Ravens head coach Jesse Minter that served as his first red flag.

READ: Maxx Crosby Declares 'I'm A Raider' As Trade Saga May Be Ending With A Happily Ever After

"I’m so excited, fired-up, this is a new opportunity. You could just tell the energy was off. I dapped [Minter] up and he had a blank face," Crosby said. "I’m not thinking anything of it, maybe he’s just different. I don’t know him."

Crosby got a brutal sit-down about his health and recalled the conversation that effectively killed the deal.

"I go into the room, they sit me down on the couch and go, ‘I don’t know how to say this. One of our doctors has concerns with the results, with your knee. Some of them are concerned about the future. We really want you. We’re just gonna have to get more and more opinions.’"

After Crosby’s account of the trade, the Ravens’ concern felt less like a medical decision and more like a front-office pivot.

The timing raised eyebrows, as Baltimore backed out of the deal and agreed to terms with free agent Trey Hendrickson on a massive contract within 12 hours.

Ultimately, the deal collapsed, and Crosby headed back to Vegas. The Raiders are more than happy to have their cornerstone back, but the suspicious nature of the failed move has clearly left a mark on the All-Pro defender.

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