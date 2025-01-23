Ravens TE Mark Andrews Breaks Silence On Devastating Performance Against Bills

Mark Andrews is finally addressing that awful performance on Sunday that essentially cost the Baltimore Ravens their season.

A fourth-quarter fumble and drop on the final pass of the game for the Ravens' offense sealed Baltimore's fate in a 27-25 loss.

Since the unfortunate performance, Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler, has dodged the spotlight, not appearing for interviews Sunday or Monday as the Ravens wrapped up their season.

Wanting to relieve himself of this nagging burden, Mark Andrews posted on his social media on Thursday.

Andrews is still reeling from the shock of Sunday’s game-sealing moments, particularly his critical drop at the end.

"It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel," Andrews posted on social media.

" I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else.

"That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward."

The one twist in recent days has been the outpouring of support from Buffalo Bills fans, who assembled in droves to donate to Mark Andrews' Breakthrough T1D charity, which helps people affected by Type 1 Diabetes.

On its surface, the move seems overly generous: raising more than $100,000.

But could this also be Bills Mafia's way of subtly 'thanking' Andrews for dropping or fumbling the ball on Sunday ... ? Fans on social media are undoubtedly curious.

"I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several

days," Andrews' post further stated. "Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it. #GodBless."

Ravens players spoke up after the crushing loss to ease Andrews' low spirits. Quarterback Lamar Jackson took on some blame for the loss.

It was a rough year for Andrews, who started painfully slow early on until he woke up in the second half of the season to record a total of 11 receiving touchdowns.

If Andrews returns to the Ravens next season, he'll need to shake off his past disappointments and continue demonstrating his worth on an AFC playoff-contending team that can't break past the early rounds.

Andrews finished Sunday's Divisional Round Game against the Bills with five catches for 61 yards.