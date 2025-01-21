Bills Fans Donate to Ravens TE Mark Andrews' Charity After Rough Performance

Buffalo Bills fans showed unity by donating substantial money to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' charity, which supports those suffering from Type 1 Diabetes. Andrews dealt with T1D as a child.

Andrews had a rough day at the office for the Baltimore Ravens on Divisional Round weekend, and Bills Mafia felt obligated to raise the veteran TE's spirits after his lousy performance.

According to most postgame analysis, Andrews played a strong part in the Ravens getting eliminated on Sunday night by fumbling the ball on one occasion and dropping the potential game-tying, 2-point conversion to end the game.

Wanting to cheer Andrews up a bit, a GoFundMe was launched, and Bills fans poured in to donate money. Aww.

Via ESPN, Bills fan Nicholas Howard started the donation to benefit Andrews' "Breakthrough T1D" organization.

With a goal of $5,000, Howard managed to raise more than $25,000 in less than 48 hours. More than 1,000 donations were sent, with largely Bills fans to thank.

During Sunday night's AFC Divisional Game, Andrews went for a bad juke early in the fourth quarter to stunt Baltimore's comeback efforts. On the final play for Baltimore's offense, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found Andrews at the goal line to tie the game, 27-25, but Andrews got the yips.

The Ravens released a statement thanking Bills fans.

"Breakthrough T1D [formerly JDRF] greatly appreciates the generosity of the Buffalo Bills community and the many fans who were compelled to donate after Sunday's game," the statement read. "These donations will support research and advocacy on behalf of the 1.6 million Americans who, like Mark Andrews, live with type 1 diabetes."

Credit to Buffalo for the act of good sportsmanship.

"We’re a team. First half I had two turnovers," Lamar Jackson said after the game regarding Andrews. "It’s a team effort. He’s been busting his behind, making plays for us. … All of us played a part in this game. It’s a team effort. I’m not gonna put that on Mark because he’s been battling all season. He’s been doing great things all season."

Talking facts now …

Bills fans could be grateful for Andrews' mistakes on Sunday, which helped Buffalo advance to the AFC Championship Game. Heck, any fan would be grateful for an opponent's critical mistakes in primetime. Personally, I still feel like sending 49ers returnman Kyle Williams a bottle of wine every year after 'helping' send the Giants to the Super Bowl in 2012.

