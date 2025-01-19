Ravens TE Mark Andrews' Key Drop, Fumble Struggles Sparks Major Heat on Social Media

Sunday night was one to forget for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Long regarded as an elite pass-catching TE, Andrews' impact on the Ravens wasn't so great, costing the Ravens mightily with a catch-and-fumble and then a dropped 2-point conversion pass.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens drops a pass on a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Baltimore's playoff loss, falling 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills, could largely be pinned on the offensive play-calling and missed throws by Lamar Jackson. 

But it's Andrews who drew the most groans. First came the fumble in the fourth quarter, which stifled a potential go-ahead drive by the Ravens, down 24-19.

Then came a season-ending, costly drop by Andrews.

Lamar Jackson found backup tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard TD with a minute left. Going for the game-tying, 2-point conversion, Jackson found Andrew, but the TE failed to bring in the catch.

The Ravens' year ended at Mark Andrews' fingertips. 

Josh Allen and the Bills led a close game while playing in control throughout. Despite being outgained in offensive yardage (416-273) against the Ravens, Buffalo's offense made fewer mistakes to nab a win and advance to the AFC Championship Game to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Social media reactions roasted Andrews for his awful Sunday night performance, and fans criticized the Ravens for failing to meet expectations once again in the postseason. 

REACTIONS:

