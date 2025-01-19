Ravens TE Mark Andrews' Key Drop, Fumble Struggles Sparks Major Heat on Social Media

Sunday night was one to forget for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Long regarded as an elite pass-catching TE, Andrews' impact on the Ravens wasn't so great, costing the Ravens mightily with a catch-and-fumble and then a dropped 2-point conversion pass.

Baltimore's playoff loss, falling 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills, could largely be pinned on the offensive play-calling and missed throws by Lamar Jackson.

But it's Andrews who drew the most groans. First came the fumble in the fourth quarter, which stifled a potential go-ahead drive by the Ravens, down 24-19.

Then came a season-ending, costly drop by Andrews.

Lamar Jackson found backup tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard TD with a minute left. Going for the game-tying, 2-point conversion, Jackson found Andrew, but the TE failed to bring in the catch.

The Ravens' year ended at Mark Andrews' fingertips.

Josh Allen and the Bills led a close game while playing in control throughout. Despite being outgained in offensive yardage (416-273) against the Ravens, Buffalo's offense made fewer mistakes to nab a win and advance to the AFC Championship Game to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Social media reactions roasted Andrews for his awful Sunday night performance, and fans criticized the Ravens for failing to meet expectations once again in the postseason.

REACTIONS:

