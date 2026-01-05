Ravens Fans Cross The Line After Tyler Loop Misses Game-Winning Kick, Go After His Fiancée

Some fans went way too far.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop was perfect from inside 50 yards entering Sunday night's AFC North deciding matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie place kicker made a 40-yard attempt earlier in the contest, but that attempt, nor any of the previous times he's attempted a field goal, carried the weight of a team making the playoffs or ending the season.

Loop ultimately pushed a 44-yard attempt wide right as time expired to punch the Steelers' ticket into the postseason and end Baltimore's campaign.

READ: Lamar Jackson Declines To Say Whether He Wants To Return Or Wants John Harbaugh To Return To Ravens

Predictably, Ravens fans were not too pleased with Loop after the game, but some crossed the line by leaving vile comments on the joint Instagram post he shared with his fiancée, Julia Otto, from their March engagement.

"Get out of Baltimore man," one user wrote.

"Hope you get divorced," another person wrote in the comments section. While another wrote, "still have time to cancel the wedding."

"Hope you got a good job lined up buddy… at the local fu-king Krogers bagging groceries," another wrote.

Comments on the post being bombarded with hateful statements have been set to limited, which is a wise choice.

Loop explained to reporters inside the Baltimore locker room that he knew he had missed the kick the moment it left his foot.

"I caught a little bit—operation was great, it was a great situation, exactly what we wanted. Unfortunately, I just mishit the ball. We call it hitting it 'thin,' spins fast and goes off to the right. And yeah, that was it," Loop explained. He also shared that he'll be leaning on his Christian faith to get through the next few days following such a consequential miss.

Loop was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona.