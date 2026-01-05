Lamar Jackson Declines To Say Whether He Wants To Return Or Wants John Harbaugh To Return To Ravens

The script of this one isn't fully written because, while the Pittsburgh Steelers win the AFC North and move on to the postseason and the Baltimore Ravens go disappointed into the offseason, we're nonetheless missing some answers to key questions that hovered over the game before it was played.

Would this be the final game for Aaron Rodgers? Would this be the final time Mike Tomlin coached a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Those were the Steelers questions of the day.

The Rodgers-Tomlin Journey Continues

Obviously, the answer to both questions is no – although NBC's Melissa Stark awkwardly tried to take Rodgers to the retirement issue in their postgame interview.

The Steelers move on to a playoff game against the Houston Texans so the Tomlin and Rodgers duo rolls quite happily forward.

"I've admired him from afar for a long time; it's good to do it with him," Tomlin said after the game. "But as I've said multiple times here in recent weeks, this was the vision in the spring when we pursued him.

"That's why you do business with a 41- or 42-year-old guy – a been-there, done-that guy with a resume like his – he's not only capable in it, man, he thrives in it. I think he put that on display tonight."

So all is well for now with the Steelers.

Jackson Declines To Address Future

The same is not true of the Ravens.

That's because the cloud of doubt that hovered over that franchise about coach John Harbaugh's future and quarterback Lamar Jackson's future continues.

And that is primarily because Jackson declined to share his thoughts on the issues after the game. Jackson was asked directly if he feels he'll be back as the Ravens quarterback next season.

"I'm, I'm, we just lost a game, you know, a divisional game, a game to put us in the playoffs," Jackson responded. "I'm not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you. I'm still caught up in what just happened, you know?

"That's my focus right now."

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Endorse Harbaugh

And, on the one hand, that's kind of understandable because the Ravens lost in heartbreaking fashion when rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed what should have been a routine 44-yard field goal.

But, on the other hand, how hard is it to say, "I want to return to the team next year?"

Jackson couldn't muster that phrase or refused to. And he also declined to say whether he wants to see Harbaugh remain as the coach.

"You asking about next year," Jackson said. "I'm still caught up in what just happened tonight. I can't focus on that right now. I just told you."

Jackson then glanced at another reporter and said, "Like he asked me, ‘Are you stunned right now?’ I'm stunned. I'm still trying to process what's going on."

Harbaugh Says He Wants To Return

This is not optimal on any level for the Ravens. It feeds rumors that Jackson didn't wish to commit to either returning to the team or having his coach return. And some will merely dismiss this as Jackson being unable to turn away from the pain of a loss and turn to an issue he should probably already know his feelings about.

But Harbaugh had no such trouble. He was asked if he wanted another shot with the Ravens in 2026.

"Yeah," Harbaugh said. "I love these guys. I love these guys."

Maybe that's just Harbaugh saying what is top of mind. Or saying what's in his heart. We don't know. But whatever it is, it doesn't keep the question lying by the road like a carcass, waiting for vultures to gather.

But the Ravens have that anyway, with the stuff their quarterback said. Or declined to say.