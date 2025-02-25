Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Allegations Against Justin Tucker Are 'Concerning'

Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Justin Tucker.

A total of 16 massage therapists have come forward , accusing the Ravens kicker of inappropriate sexual behavior at various spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area between 2012 and 2016. Tucker has denied the allegations.

LATEST: Seven More Massage Therapists Accuse Justin Tucker Of Sexual Misconduct

Speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, DeCosta was asked about Tucker's situation.

"The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious and concerning," DeCosta said.

"I think we're fortunate the league is doing an investigation. We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can. We'll make our decisions based on that."

DeCosta said he has spoken with Tucker and representatives from the NFL, but the Ravens will wait until more information becomes available before determining the veteran kicker's future with the team.

"I did meet with Justin. I'm going to keep those comments to myself," DeCosta said.

"I think in this case, we're awaiting as much information as possible. I met with the league, I believe the league is meeting with other people in Baltimore as well. We'll wait for the details of that investigation and make our decision based off that."

An initial report by The Baltimore Banner published on Jan. 30 cited six massage therapists who allege the NFL kicker exposed his genitals, brushed them with his exposed penis and left what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after his treatments. Three more women came forward earlier this month before an additional seven recently shared their experiences.

"We were aware that a local media outlet was getting prepared to do a story on Justin Tucker," DeCosta said. "That was the first time we became aware of those allegations and the potential allegations that might result."

Tucker put out a lengthy response after The Banner's initial report in which he called the claims "unequivocally false" and dismissed the report as "desperate tabloid fodder."