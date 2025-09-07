Ravens Get A Little Too Anxious To Head To Locker Room Against Bills

While players may not like it, the referees have the final say about what happens on the field. Sometimes, that means you miss obvious facemask calls and suffer a roast of LASIK.

But other times, the zebras help make the correct calls in crucial situations that help determine the flow of the game — and that prevents you from embarrassing yourself.

ENTER OUTKICK's SWEEPSTAKES FOR FREE TICKETS TO SEE ALABAMA vs. GEORGIA

Take the end of the first half of the Buffalo Bills game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football (what a zinger of a matchup). The Bills were trying to get in field goal range with a few seconds in the second quarter, and Dalton Kincaid caught a ball near the sideline.

If he got out of bounds with time on the clock, Buffalo could try for three. However, the Ravens didn’t wait for the verdict and ran for the locker rooms, clearly thinking the clock hit zero.

As such, the refs literally had to say "Hold on" to Baltimore while they confirmed the time. Wouldn't ya know, there was one second on the clock and all the Ravens had to jog out after making a rather childish mistake.

Matt Prater wound up converting the field goal to draw the Bills a bit closer. But still, couldn’t the Ravens have waited, I don’t know, maybe 30 seconds to figure it out?

As I saw it live, I thought Kincaid got out of bounds with time on the clock. Even if the players didn’t see it, would that brief extra time outside kill them? I know it's Buffalo, but it's not the dead of winter yet.

Lesson learned: just wait til the ref makes his call. Then you can get to the locker room and not look dumb.