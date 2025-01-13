The Ravens And Eagles Have Rushed Their Way To Success And More Teams Could Copy That Formula

Most NFL teams will tell you that their favorite part of watching the sport is when a team’s passing attack is firing on all cylinders. Who doesn’t love it when Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase are getting 40+yard touchdowns and making secondaries look like they have more holes than Swiss cheese?

While that’s what gets fans to tune in to games, not every team can replicate this strategy, and not every team needs it to be successful. In fact, two of the top teams in the league this year - the Ravens and the Eagles - take the exact opposite approach. Baltimore and Philadelphia lean on their run games primarily, and you could see more NFL teams adopt that strategy in the future.

The Ravens And Eagles Have Built Their Success On The Run Game

Earlier this year , ESPN’s Mel Kiper lamented how teams frequently use Cover 2 defense to limit passing attacks. As a result, offensive production was down, which makes the games less entertaining for most people - including Kiper.

While Cover 2 is certainly effective against the pass, it has its weaknesses. It requires the linebackers to drop into coverage, which means there is a smaller number of defenders in run support. Of course, defenses don’t play Cover 2 all the time, but they can be susceptible to the run if they do. That’s one way teams could generate offense, or they could adopt the strategy of the Ravens and the Eagles.

Both teams have insane running backs in Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, respectively. Of course, that’s naturally going to make your team run-oriented, and when you pair that with an incredible o-line (which both teams have), it's a perfect storm. It should be no surprise that a team would take that offensive approach.

Lest you think that this strategy can’t be effective, think again. The Ravens bullied their way to a 12-5 record and are in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Likewise, the Eagles won 14 regular season games and also won their Wild Card matchup , despite having a rudimentary passing game ( Jalen Hurts also didn’t break 3,000 passing yards in the regular season either). Running the ball a lot works, at least for these two teams.

More Teams Could Adapt This Strategy In The Near Future

But it's not just Baltimore and Philadelphia that are perfecting this strategy. Of the teams with the top-10 rushing attacks in the NFL, seven of them were playoff teams ( including the top six ). The message is clear: having a rushing attack in today’s pass-heavy league can be a winning strategy.

Of course, not every team has to have a vibrant run game to be successful. Furthermore, quarterbacks are getting so good at making adjustments at the line of scrimmage that can adapt to whatever scheme the defense is in. However, there is a positive correlation between prioritizing the run and a team’s record. With the amount of solid running back prospects coming up in the 2025 Draft, we could see more teams prioritize building their rushing attacks.

If the Ravens and Eagles’ success means anything, it means that it's time to run the dang ball again.