NFL Wild Card Weekend Didn't Sizzle Until Commanders And Bucs Saved Us

The NFL's Wild Card Weekend? It was a work of art …

…drawn by a kindergarten class. In crayon.

Thank you, Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for saving us from a complete set of disappointing games.

Otherwise, the NFL's slate of games on Saturday and Sunday failed to deliver the kind of incredible drama the league has a reputation for routinely delivering.

Divisional Games Must Save Us

One possession games, which the league brags about because it keeps interest high? Only the weekend finale on Sunday night had that.

Great quarterback play? Baker Mayfield had the highest passer rating among all 12 starters all weekend at 146.5, That's because he completed 15 of his 18 passes. But he lost the game and had a costly fumble.

Not great.

And because the unremarkable is not what the NFL is used to providing us, let's be specific and look at each game. Let's explore if we're overstating the mundane:

Texans Humble Harbaugh

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Result: Texans 32, Chargers 12.

What we learned: You can argue whether defense wins championships, but can't argue the Texans defense won this game. Also, Justin Herbert had a good year but was bitterly disappointing in this one.

Best of the game: Derek Stingley Jr. had two interceptions, forced a fumble and had five passes defensed, which begs the question why the Chargers continued to challenge one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL?

Worst of the game: Herbert had a game to forget. Four interceptions, generally off target, didn't use his legs. He didn't get much help, but neither did he lift anyone's game. Terrible.

Fan excitement factor: It was close in the first half but nothing we saw was the least bit stirring. And then the roof caved in on the Chargers in the second half, which made the game almost unwatchable for anyone other than the most ardent Texans fan.

Overall fun grade: D.

Ravens Teach Tomlin A Lesson

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Result: Ravens 28, Steelers 14.

What we learned: Ask Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and he'd say Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are good. Who knew? Also, the Steelers defense was exposed.

Best of the game: Derrick Henry didn't exactly put the team on his back but his 186 rushing yards and 7.2 yards per carry sent a message that should resonate with any team facing the Ravens the rest of the playoffs.

Worst of the game: The Steelers played most of the first half as if uninterested in competing, which is why they trailed 21-0 at halftime.

Fan excitement factor: Depends, right? Steelers fans ended this game demanding heads roll. Ravens fans were thrilled. The game wasn't as close as the score suggests.

Overall fun grade: C-plus.

Bills Dominate At Home

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Result: Bills 31, Broncos 7.

What we learned: The Broncos had a nice plan to start the game, but once the Bills adjusted, it was pretty much over. And that tells you Sean Payton is good at what he does in preparing his team, while Sean McDermott and his staff are good at figuring stuff out.

Best of the game: James Cook rushed for 120 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per rush while Josh Allen threw to guys discarded by multiple other teams.

Worst of the game: The move by referee Bill Vinovich was strange. He should have been forced to explain it.

Fan excitement factor: The fake punt by the Broncos was fun and so was Bo Nix's early TD bomb. But seven total possessions by both teams combined in the first half left us wanting more. And the Broncos were overmatched in the second half.

Overall fun grade: C.

Flyover Got It Done For Eagles

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Result: Eagles 22, Packers 10

What we learned: The Eagles have a bibliophile on the roster in A.J. Brown and he personified an even, professional performance while the Packers lost their composure.

Best of the game: It's pretty clear the Eagles are going to use Saquon Barkley as their anchor on offense because he just may be the best player on the field every game he plays. Barkley gained 119 yards on 25 carries.

Worst of the game: We told you before the game Jordan Love might not be right. And he wasn't, as his three interceptions proved.

Fan excitement factor: Absolutely nothing that happened this game was better than the flyover by Lincoln the bald eagle pregame. But Josh Jacobs had one get-off-me run that was impressive.

Overall fun grade: C-plus.

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Result: Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20.

What we learned: Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is a rookie who is as cool as a 32-year-old Joe Montana. He is unshakable and the last two drives the Commanders had, he led the offense to a lead and then the game winning score.

Best of the game: The camera shot of Washington kicker Zane Gonzalez running his fingers through his hair approximately 359 times before getting his helmet on and eventually kicking the game-winner on a doink off an upright was the height of drama.

Worst of the game: Someone lost. Too bad. Both these teams played an entertaining game and while both have flaws, it was fun to watch.

Fan excitement factor: It was back and forth. It included mistakes that gave the opponent hope and excellence to answer the mistakes.

Overall fun grade: A.