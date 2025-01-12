Quarterback Injury Bowl Favors Jalen Hurts Over Jordan Love: Dr. Chao

We might as well call Sunday's playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles the banged up quarterback bowl because Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love are trying to perform despite physical setbacks that have knocked them out of games recently.

Hurts is playing for the first time since Dec. 22 when he suffered a first-half concussion against the Washington Commanders. He cleared the concussion protocol on Friday, per coach Nick Sirianni.

Love is playing after leaving last week's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears. In that game, Love landed on his right elbow and experienced numbness in his throwing hand, a classic symptom of an ulnar nerve issue, according to OutKick medical expert and Sports Injury Central founder Dr. David Chao.

Will Jalen Hurts Be Rusty?

So with two quarterbacks on the mend, how does the good doctor view the prognosis for each?

"Jalen Hurts there is some concern because [some say] quarterbacks don't play well the first week back after a concussion," Dr. Chao said. "Well, is it really his first week back? This is the third game [since his concussion]."

Dr. Chao isn't concerned about Hurts struggling as a result of his injury because although he just cleared the protocol this week, he has not had a concussion for weeks. There's a difference.

So it's no surprise offensive tackle Jordan Mailata told reporters that Hurts "looked sharp" in practice.

"I'm ready to go," Hurts said.

Well, then, what about Love?

Dr. Chao: Love Accuracy A Question

"Love is worse in that he will play but if he has any lingering tingling or any lingering grip strength issue, I'm not saying he will for sure, but go back and look at how Marcus Mariota played when he was with the Titans."

Mariota in 2018 suffered an ulnar nerve elbow injury and lost some feeling and grip strength. His play showed he wasn't right.

"I'm more concerned about Jordan Love's downfield accuracy than I am concerned about Jalen Hurts rust coming off a concussion and clearing the concussion protocol.

"Am I worried that [Love] won't play? No. Do I have some worry he won't play well? Yes. Some worry."

Love Off Injury Report By Friday

Love left the Packers' season finale against the Bears. And he didn't return. He finished with only 23 snaps while backup Malik Willis played 43. But Dr. Chao says that's not the point.

"Jordan could throw," Dr. Chao said. "He could have returned. But was he fully right? No."

The Packers do not publicly share Dr. Chao's concern. They wouldn't say so if they did, anyway.

Love was fully off the injury report by Friday and Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love "did well" in drills.

We'll see how it goes in the game on Sunday.