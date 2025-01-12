Bills So Good On Sunday The Broncos And (Maybe) Official Bowed Before Them

You know it's a good day for your team when officials blow an obvious call and come over to your bench and seemingly apologize for their error. That's what happened to the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card playoff game Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

In the third quarter, the back judge was looking away when Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid was obviously held in the end zone.

Allen Yelling Got Officials Attention

The non-call cost the Bills a first down just outside the goal line. It also affected the Bills in that Josh Allen was unable to throw an easy TD pass to Kincaid. So the quarterback started complaining to the officials.

Really loudly.

And everyone on national television saw it.

But here's the thing: Moments later CBS turned its cameras on Allen sitting on the bench. And referee Bill Vinovich was seen leaning over Allen explaining something.

Vinovich put his hand to his heart as if telling Allen he was being sincere. And Allen listened for a moment and tapped Vinovich as if absolving him for a sin.

"I wasn't happy with what was going on and I was yelling a little bit," Allen said, "and he just said, ‘Don’t be yelling.' My bad."

Allen Won't Discuss Bench Moment

Really? Because it looked like Vinovich apologized to Allen and the quarterback accepted the referee's mia culpa.

"I don't want to say anything about that," Allen said.

I've never seen this happen. I've seen officials explain what just happened. Probably even talk to coaches and players about it.

But to trek all the way to the bench area to do it? Never.

That moment was an interesting side note to a great day for Buffalo.

Bills 31.

Broncos 7.

Bills Make Plays And Dominate

Kincaid, by the way, got a makeup call later. He was credited on a 35-yard fourth quarter catch from Allen. Officials called it a catch despite the fact replays showed the ball trickled through his grasp on down to his waist after he and it hit the ground.

In other words, it wasn't a catch.

But the Bills got the completion because the call on the field was wrong and Broncos coach Sean Payton didn't throw a challenge flag to get a replay.

No matter. This was otherwise not a close game.

The Bills, winners of 13 games in the regular season, fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter. And then they rattled off 31 consecutive points.

Broncos Have A Bright Future

The Bills ran the ball to the tune of 210 yards. And Allen had another great playoff game, completing 76.9 % of his 26 attempts for 272 yards.

Yes, the Bills are on a different level than the Broncos. But that doesn't mean the Broncos had a bad season.

They relied on a dozen or so young players who delivered for them. One of those, quarterback Bo Nix, proved himself worthy of confidence that he is the face of the franchise going forward.

The Broncos have a seemingly bright future ahead.

This was the Bills' fifth-straight year winning at home in the Wild Card round. They've averaged 35 points per game in those postseason matchups.

Lamar Jackson Versus Josh Allen Next Week

So Orchard Park is a nice place to be for the Bills.

And that's exactly where they'll be next week when they host the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. The Ravens defeated the Bills, 35-10, earlier in the season, but that game was in Baltimore.

"They put the thumping on us earlier in the year," Allen said.

The Texans, winners over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, will visit the Kansas City Chiefs to round out the AFC side of next weekend's matchups.