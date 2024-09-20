Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot At Mel Kiper Over Two High Safeties

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers definitely heard ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's comments about the rise of two high safeties in the NFL. Because he subtly roasted him for it during his post game press conference after Thursday night's 24-3 win over the New England Patriots.

Kiper complained this week that the NFL's increasingly significant problems on offense, particularly with the passing game, are as a result of an increase in Cover 2-heavy defensive schemes. Particularly those where safeties play further off the line to prevent deep passes.

Rodgers was asked on Thursday about the play of Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson thus far this season, after another relatively quiet night with five catches for just 33 yards and one touchdown.

His answer was typical Rodgers. "The entire focus of all three defenses we've played have been taking Garrett away," he said. "It's been Mel Kiper's worst nightmare. Been a lot of Cover 2, you know. And when there's time we get one high, we try to go to him, but lot of two high in all three games, you know, they're shading to him, even with stud corners. Look at Ward in week one, and Snead in week two, and Gonzalez in week three now, not a lot of singles. So that's a tribute to Garrett and his talent."

Aaron Rodgers Pokes Fun At Mel Kiper

It was a typically great joke from Rodgers, but there is some truth to the problems with offense in the NFL. Scoring is down, passing yards are way down, touchdowns are down, virtually every offensive category has seen some decline in 2024.

READ: The NFL's Offense Problems Are Getting Worse

Offenses are using the old cliche: take what the defense gives you, quite literally. But underneath passes are going for fewer yards than ever thanks to the speed and athleticism of lineman and linebackers in the modern NFL. Even for elite quarterbacks like Rodgers, with top-level targets like Wilson, big days and big gains are hard to come by.

But even if Kiper has a point, it's always worth taking a shot when you can. And that's exactly what Rodgers did.