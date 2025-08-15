Rashee Rice Won't Miss NFL Season Start And Sources Doubt He Misses The End, Either

NFL sources tell OutKick to expect receiver back for playoff push and postseason after serving midseason suspension.

Rashee Rice is headed to a practically certain NFL suspension for his violation of the league's personal conduct policy, but multiple NFL sources who spoke with OutKick on Thursday marveled at the fact he'll be able to open the season with the Kansas City Chiefs and, some believe, will be able to close the season on the field as well.

That really is an amazing set of circumstances, considering Rice is clearly in violation of the conduct policy after he pleaded guilty to causing an auto accident on a Dallas highway that left multiple people injured in March of 2024.

Rashee Rice Catching A Break

But the process is initially playing out in his favor.

Rice is scheduled to have his disciplinary hearing on Sept. 30 in New York, OutKick confirmed.

The disciplinary officer will be Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge who is jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association. If Robinson's name sounds familiar, it's because she famously presided over the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing in 2022.

The date of Rice's hearing is raising eyebrows around the NFL, particularly among teams who play the Chiefs early in the season.

That's because rather than having expedited this hearing following Rice's sentencing in mid-July, the date of his hearing guarantees the outstanding wide receiver will play in Kansas City's first four, and possibly five, games.

Rice Won't Miss Super Bowl Rematch

The Chiefs open the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 5), then host the Philadelphia Eagles (Sept. 14), then travel to New York to play the Giants (Sept. 21) and host the Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 28). Rice will be able to play those four games against teams, three of which have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

And because Rice's hearing is scheduled to fall on a Tuesday and Robinson may not be prepared to deliver her ruling in a matter of a few days, it's quite possible Rice will be able to play the Chiefs' Week 5 game at Jacksonville.

So, worst-case, Rice is playing the first month of the season and possibly the first five games of the season.

That's great for the Chiefs because of the strength of their opponents early on. But this might be even better:

Expect Rice Back For Playoff Push

Multiple NFL sources who spoke to OutKick throughout the day on Thursday felt certain Rice would be back with the Chiefs in time for Kansas City's late-season games against the division rival Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and probably earlier.

And he'd also be available for the playoffs, assuming the Chiefs make the postseason.

"He gets to play early in the season so they can start fast.," one NFL general manager told OutKick. "And barring the discipline being something crazy, he'll be back by the end of the season and the playoffs, with fresh legs, so they can finish strong.

"I'm feeling like the Chiefs are going to get the best of both worlds from a situation that should have been very painful."

No one knows how many games Rice will be suspended. But a suspension is definitely coming because the facts of the matter make for a proverbial open-and-shut case.

Robinson Gave Watson Light Ruling

But Rice can hold out hope that the sanctions handed down by Robinson won't be crushing because that's not her history. Remember that she suspended Watson for only six games after she found that the Cleveland Browns quarterback showed "a pattern of behavior that was egregious" in his alleged sexual misconduct against 24 victims.

Robinson struck a balance in determining punishment for that violation of the NFL Conduct Policy by labeling it as "nonviolent sexual behavior."

So, although Watson in one massage session, notably placed his penis in a massage therapist's hand, without her consent, that apparently was mitigated by Watson doing so in a "nonviolent manner."

The NFL, you'll recall, thought Robinson's sanctions so light it immediately appealed her decision.

Two weeks later, the NFL and Watson settled on an 11-game suspension, $5 million fine, and mandatory counseling and evaluation.

So, Robinson isn't what the Old West would characterize as a hanging judge.

Rashee Rice Will Seek Leniency

No one who will represent Rice has spoken about the looming hearing. But multiple NFL people believe he will basically throw himself at the mercy of Robinson.

He will accept responsibility for what he did. His representative will make the point that Rice has made restitution to the victims of the accident. And there will be evidence that he has steered clear (pardon the pun) of any trouble since the incident.

Why is this the approach so many expect?

Because that was the tact Rice and his legal team took in court. In a negotiated plea agreement, Rice pleaded guilty to the charge of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury – both third-degree felonies.

Rice was sentenced by a Dallas County judge to five years probation and 30 days of jail time that can be served during those five years. Rice also had to pay a total of $115,481.91 in restitution to the crash victims for their out-of-pocket medical expenses.

So, Rice got what some consider to be a degree of leniency from the legal system. And some expect a repeat before Robinson.