Rashee Rice Return From Suspension One Reason Chiefs Think It's Their Time

Patrick Mahomes and others within Chiefs organization are very excited about getting their best receiver back after six-game NFL suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs think they're coming. They looked like it against the Detroit Lions, will look more like it on Monday when receiver Rashee Rice's suspension officially ends, and it could all be proven true (or not) in the NFL's season's coming weeks.

Postgame Fight Is Not The Story

So don't lose the plot amid Sunday night's postgame ruckus caused by Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Chiefs, who have struggled the first six weeks of the NFL season with a 3-3 record, believe big things are on the horizon. They whisper it through text messages from certain portions of the locker room. They tell television personalities in production meetings.

And, most importantly, they show glimpses of what they expect to be habits in the coming months, on the field. They obviously did that Sunday night against the Lions in a 30-17 victory.

It's not right to believe Rice's return from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy is the sole reason for the expected lift. But it’s a big part.

"I’m very excited," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of his best receiver's return on Monday. "I’ll just leave it there."

"I'm excited to get my guy Rashee back in the building," tight end Travis Kelce said on national television. "We miss having him on the field, but I'm excited to get him back. If we put a 30-ball without him out there, it's going to be exciting to get rockin' and rollin' when he gets back out."

Rice Could Play This Week

The Chiefs have been looking more like themselves even without Rice. It's part of the credo in Kansas City that even when things don't look right at any point in the season, improvement is expected next week. And the week after.

That was hard when the team lost Rice to the suspension and then Xavier Worthy only a couple of plays into the season because he injured his shoulder. But stuff has changed lately.

"I mean, I’ve said this, but getting one (Worthy) back was a big thing," coach Andy Reid said. "Xavier brings a lot of energy, and he can do a lot of things for you. And then he has an attitude there that he brings.

"Getting Rashee back in the building, I also think, was a big part. I think they felt that they were whole again, at least by body there. So, that was positive having him (Rice) back in the building."

Rice is eligible to play Sunday against the Raiders. And all expectations are if he gets through the week of practice without issues, he will be active, a source said. But Rice's return isn't the only reason the Chiefs' offense is improving.

Mahomes Is More Comfortable

That improvement has a lot to do with Mahomes feeling more comfortable. Safer in the pocket.

"I think first off, it starts up front," Mahomes said. "I think our offensive line is doing a great job protecting and giving me time to evaluate stuff down the field. I think (General Manager Brett) Veach and coach Reid have brought in a lot of receivers (and) a lot of weapons – Tight ends (and) running backs that can make plays happen down the field and so when the offensive line blocks like that, I’ve always said it makes my job a lot easier …"

That is all great news for the offense. But it's not all about the offense with the Chiefs. The defense just held the NFL's top scoring team to 17 points. They had been averaging 34 points per game.

"It feels great," linebacker Nick Bolton said. "I thought we played the run a little bit better – especially in the first half – I think they average somewhere close to five yards per carry. As we keep going, we’ll get better."

The Chiefs are getting better. They're coming